Fans Flock to ValleyCon 47 in Fargo

ValleyCon 47 moves to a bigger location in Fargo and the event is two weeks earlier than normal this year.

FARGO,N.D. (KVRR)-

Organizers say about 25 hundred people bought tickets.

They say Valleycon is about celebrating pop culture, people coming together to bond over their favorite books, characters, games and movies.

This years Valleycon features special guests like Bill Mosely and Elaina Houghman .

There were horror movie screenings and reviews, Big Foot Researchers from Minnesota and multiple writing workshops for aspiring writers.

“Valleycon has always been like a kickoff to halloween and it’s been one of those things, we’re a little early this year, so it’s even better. We’re usually in mid October, but we love Halloween of course, so we love all that, so you get a lot of people dressed in their costumes, plus we had a great costume contest last night with hundreds and hundreds of dollars in prizes,” said Tony Tilton, Chairman, ValleyCon.

Tilton is looking to start a new event the first week of March.