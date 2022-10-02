Three People From Twin Cities Dead In Small Plane Crash Near Duluth

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people are dead after their small plane crashes into a house in Hermantown, Minnesota, late Saturday night.

The airplanes pilot was 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville.

His passengers were 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and her brother, 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville.

The Cessna 172 disappeared from radar just before midnight and first responders found the wreckage just south of the Duluth airport.

Police said the plane hit the second floor of the house before coming to rest in the backyard.

The homeowners say it ripped through the second-floor bedroom where they were sleeping, missing them only by inches.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.