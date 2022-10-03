Fargo Man Arrested For Firing Shots At Vehicle Downtown

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is arrested for aggravated assault after a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo.

29-year-old Cody Santiago was taken into custody shortly after police were called early Saturday to the 400 block of North University Drive.

Two people told police a man had shot at their vehicle and he was walking away from the scene.

Police were able to quickly locate Santiago and found that he had a gun that was tied to the evidence at the scene of the shooting.

No injuries were reported.