Dr. Terry Hogan speaks out on Netterville shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion speaks out about the July 8 shooting that killed Shane Netterville.

Dr. Terry Hogan was involved in the meetings with Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Mayor Tim Mahoney and Netterville’s family after the 28-year-old was shot by Officer Adam O’Brien in South Fargo.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says “Fargo Police conducted themselves professionally, bravely and within the law.”

Some question if Netterville being Native American had something to do with him being shot.

Wrigley also stated that there was “zero evidence this incident was driven by anything other than the circumstances encountered by those officers.”

“I don’t want to speak on that too much. What I’m going to say is that it’s tragic. Every time I’m asked that question, I sort of scale back because families are healing right now and when that question often comes up and they see this on the news media or what have you, it brings back memories but it was just a tragic situation,” Hogan said.

Hogan adds his door is always open for anyone who wants to chat about general issues affecting the city.