NDSU Ground and Pound Style Punishing Defenses

Cody Mauch Speaks About the Bison Offense

FARGO– North Dakota State is 4-1 heading into this week’s game against the Indiana State Sycamores. The Bison are averaging 34.6 points per game. 16 of their 24 touchdowns have come on the ground. NDSU is currently 5th in the FCS in rushing touchdowns with 16, 4th in rushing yards with 1289, and averaging just under 260 yards per game. Senior fullback Hunter Luepke’s eight rushing touchdowns rank 4th in the nation While the running backs are getting into the end zone, the offensive line has made their jobs that much easier. Senior running back Kobe Johnson and Luepke each scored untouched touchdowns in Saturday’s win over Youngstown State. Senior captain and offensive tackle Cody Mauch says the men up front get a thrill from wearing down the defense over the course of a game.

“Its like oh hey guys we think they’re wearing down a little bit, keep on keeping on this is what all the training for was in the offseason and what not so you know when you sense that you really do smell blood in the water and you’re like hey, keep going after them guys. You know they’re gonna fold,” said Mauch.