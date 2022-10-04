WF Sheyenne boys’ soccer won’t play in state tourney because of ineligible player

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer finished second in the Eastern Dakota Conference this season, but will not be allowed to play in the state tournament.

School administrators discovered Monday an ineligible student athlete was participating throughout the season.

In accordance to North Dakota High School Activities Association bylaws, all matches the ineligible player participated must be forfeited.

Details of the ineligibility have not been released out of respect to the team, parents and guardians.

West Fargo Public Schools held a press conference but didn’t answer any questions.

“I would like to express my sincere and deepest sadness for the events of today. For our Mustang soccer team, I am so sorry that you will not be participating in your state tournament,” Superintendent Beth Slette said.

Activities Association bylaws state the use of an ineligible participant in a team sport has a prescribed penalty which is not subject to appeal.