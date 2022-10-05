Aaron Judge’s home run record to be celebrated at West Acres Maris Museum

Some people in the area and beyond are making a quick stop at the Roger Maris Museum in West Acres Mall after his single-season home run record was broken.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fresh after history was made Tuesday night in Texas, executives at West Acres Mall are deciding how to honor Aaron Judge after he broke Roger Maris’ single season home run record in the American League.

“We actually just discussed today acknowledging and congratulating Aaron Judge on the breaking of the record. I’m gonna speak to Roger Jr. I’m sure he’ll be okay with it. He’s been very gracious with the Yankees and Aaron throughout this season in the chase for Roger’s American League record,” West Acres Property Manager Chris Heaton said.

In the top of the 1st inning, Judge skied his 62nd home run of the season, a 391 foot shot to left field. He surpassed the Fargo native Maris’ record which has remained in the record books for 61 years.

Officials at West Acres say they plan to acknowledge Judge’s feat within the museum depending on how the Maris family wants it.

“Will we set aside a section for him? I doubt that. I mean, Roger was raised in Fargo, he’s from Fargo, he played American Legion ball in Fargo. The record aside, I think his accomplishments would have mattered to the museum because he’s the hometown hero,” Heaton says.

Maris’ record was previously broken by National League sluggers Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds. Bonds tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs in 2000, Sosa in 2003 while McGwire admitted to steroid use in 2010.

Judge is grateful the Maris family embraced him on his chase for 62.

“Roger Maris Jr., him and his family’s support and being along for the ride too a lot of thanks and congratulations to them too for their constant support through this whole process. It’s a tough situation you know, your dad’s legacy and you wanna uphold that but getting a chance to meet their family, they’re wonderful people and getting a chance to have my name next to someone as great as Roger Maris, Babe Ruth, those guys is incredible,” Judge said.

Even people not from the F-M region came by the museum to pay their respects for the love of the game.

“Actually, I thought it wouldn’t be broken. This guy, Aaron Judge, has been playing for a couple of years or more and nobody thought about it. Like, we were just talking. It’s 61 years later this record is broken. It’s something to think about,” Texas baseball fan Jose Cortez said.

The Maris family calls Judge “a class act” and say “it’s great to see him carrying the torch for baseball as the new clean home run king.”