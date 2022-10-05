Davies Hoping to Repeat Undefeated Season at State Soccer

The North Dakota State Soccer Tournament Begins Thursday

FARGO– The Davies Eagles are 14-0-1 on the pitch this season. Last year the team finished 17-0-2. The Eagles are in rare air heading into the state championship tournament that is set to begin tomorrow in West Fargo. Davies has netted 55 goals this year; senior forward Savey Jones leads the team with 14 goals this season and is tied for the most in program history with 33 total. Sophomore midfielder and forward, Leon Hidanovic is second on the team with 11 goals. Keeper Esteban Perez was named the East’s senior athlete of the year missed time with an injury earlier in the season but has been lights out with his 15 saves and of course 0 losses. Savey Jones, Esteban Nuñez, Leon Hidanovic, Patrick Lawrence, and Dylan Pritchard were all named all conference. The Eagles spoke about the opportunity to repeat as champions, finish a consecutive undefeated season, and make history at the state tournament.

“I’d say it’s all about focus and leadership and we have both of those aspects. We’ve got the leaders to go out and perform and win the matches we’re supposed to and then the focus from every player that’s on the bench and on the field, everyone’s got the focus required to win those games,” said Nunez.

“Even from last year, being undefeated all season and then doing it this season.. it feels great and I feel like we just gonna go there with like a good mindset and try to win it all,” said Jones.

“I’ve told them since day one, coming in and having the championship and everyone seeing our roster, and the turnover, or the lack of turnover that we had that we’re going to have a giant target on our back all year so from day one, understanding that pressures there and enjoying it but protecting it as well,” said coach, Ian Costello.

“Really motivated, I’m ready. I’m ready to bring it home.. trying to make history.. you know like I am one goal away to break the Davies record.. the history, I’m trying to make history tomorrow,” said Jones.

“We’re absolutely locked in. We know what we need to do and we’re gonna do it. We’re gonna perform like we need to. We’re gonna stay focused, we’re gonna lead each other we’re gonna coach each other starting from the top with Coach Costello.. it’s all coming together,” said Nunez.