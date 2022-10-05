White Earth man sentenced to 10 Years for assaulting child

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (KVRR) – A White Earth, Minnesota man will spend 10 years in prison for assaulting a child on the White Earth Indian Reservation.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger says 30-year-old Edward Duane Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury.

The child was taken to the hospital where doctors diagnosed a large skull fracture. The child had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on the brain.

The assault happened in June, 2020. Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the White Earth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.