Man Arrested For Stealing U.S. Flag From Barnes County Courthouse

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) — A man is arrested for stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City.

Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody late Tuesday night after taking the flag from the grounds of the courthouse.

After his arrest, Huus-Peterson admitted to deputies that he had stolen several other American flags from the courthouse property before and vandalized them.

The Sheriff’s Office has put out a message asking anyone missing a flag to contact the sheriff’s office or the Valley City Police Department.