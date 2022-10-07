Deadly Rollover Crash On Highway 2

PIERCE COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A driver is dead after a crash on Highway 2 just east of Rugby, North Dakota.

A 15-year-old boy from Rugby in a pickup was stopped at an intersection three miles east of town.

He drove into the intersection and hit and SUV going eastbound.

The SV rolled into a ditch. The SUV driver, a 53-year-old New Jersey man, was thrown from the vehicle and died.

A 50-year-old passenger from Louisiana suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Altru in Grand Forks.

The teen pickup driver was hospitalized with minor injuries in Rugby and later released.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.