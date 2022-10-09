12 Europeans detained in Minnesota for smuggling attempt

ROSEAU CO., Minn. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection say agents stopped a “smuggling attempt” after two cars with 12 migrants unlawfully entered the U.S. at Roseau, Minnesota.

The agency announced on Friday an agent at the Warroad Station was notified on September 25 that two cars had made unlawful entry.

The agent located one of the vehicles at a gas station in Grygla with one person from Great Britain, and three others from Ireland.

The following day, a border patrol agent found the second car at a restaurant in Bemidji.

One person from Ireland and seven from Great Britain were detained.

All 12 migrants along with the two cars were taken to the Warroad Port of Entry for further processing.