Authorities: Harwood House Fire No Accident

HARWOOD, N.D. — The investigation continues into a house fire early Friday in Harwood.

Crews responded to the 500 block of Wally Street.

The home was fully engulfed when they arrived and it suffered heavy damage.

Smoke could be seen from a couple miles away.

Based off the investigation, Cass County authorities are confident the fire was not accidental.

North Dakota BCI along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on-site to investigate.

No one was injured.