Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota

MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday.

The 12-year-old boy was flown to a Twin Cities hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when the 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.

An investigation remains open.