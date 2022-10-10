Boy accidentally shot by uncle while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
MOOSE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – A boy was seriously injured after he was accidentally shot by his uncle while squirrel hunting near Motley.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. Sunday.
The 12-year-old boy was flown to a Twin Cities hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when the 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew.
An investigation remains open.