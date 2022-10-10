ND Lawmakers consider changing descriptions of state-run facilities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – An interim Legislative committee has approved a proposed state Constitutional amendment to change the descriptions of three state-run facilities.

The school for the deaf in Devils Lake would be changed from “the school for the deaf and dumb” to “the school for the deaf and hearing impaired.”

The state hospital in Jamestown would change from a “state hospital for the insane” to “state hospital for individuals with mental illness.”

And in Grafton, it would change from an “institution for the feebleminded” to “a facility for individuals with developmental disabilities.”

Rugby Republican State Representative Jon Nelson chairs the Acute Psychiatric Treatment Committee. “Some of the language that was used in the past just isn’t appropriate today,” Nelson said.

Nelson says his committee voted unanimously for the proposed amendment. If the 2023 Legislature approves, it would be on the ballot in 2024.