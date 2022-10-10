Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race.

Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

“I was involved in an incident that I deeply regret. I behaved in a manner unbefitting of my position as a candidate and unbecoming of my own personal standards for myself. I intend to take full responsibility for my actions – and I am starting with this message,” Huss wrote on social media.

“I am withdrawing myself from the race for District 24 representative. While I will remain on the ballot, I do not believe I have represented my party or my community to the standards which you deserve. I encourage you all to vote with your hearts, and chose one of the other three candidates.”