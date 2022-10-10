Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home.

Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence at approximately 8:25 am.

Police say there’s no evidence that the guns were ever on campus or that any threats were made towards anyone at school or the community.

The investigation remains open.