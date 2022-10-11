Cam Miller Hunting For First Win Over Jacks Saturday

Cam Miller is 0-2 Against South Dakota State On His Career

FARGO– Saturday’s showdown will be the 113th meeting between North NDSU and SDSU dating back to 1905. The Bison hold the all-time series record, 63-44-5. The Jacks however have taken the last two contests. Junior quarterback, Cam Miller is 0-2 against South Dakota in his college career so far. Miller has thrown 6 touchdowns to only one interception this season while completing 69 percent of his passes. Through his two games against the Jackrabbits, Miller has completed 24 of 39 passes for 367 yards. He has thrown two touchdowns, two interceptions and has run for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Miller says his keys to Saturday are minimizing mistakes.

“Taking care of the football, I feel like the last two times that I played them I didn’t take care of the ball. So like I said earlier, taking care of the football. Taking what the defense gives me and letting our dudes makes plays,” said Miller.

“This is a really big game but luckily I’ve been fortunate enough to play in it two times already so I’ve kind of gotten used to the atmosphere and you know what to expect, this is a very physical team. This is a great defense that we’re going up against and we’re going to have to play really well,” said Miller.