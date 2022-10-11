Cold War-era site could become National Historic Landmark

(Library of Congress)

NEKOMA, N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – An abandoned Cold War-era military installation in Nekoma, North Dakota is being considered for possible designation as a National Historic Landmark.

The Stanley R. Mickelson Safeguard complex, known as “the Pyramid” is among 24 properties being examined by a National Park Service study called “Protecting America: Cold-War Defensive Sites.”

The complex was used to defend Minuteman missiles based at Grand Forks Air Force Base in the event of a nuclear attack by the Soviet Union or China. It was operational for just eight months in 1975, when it was deactivated by Congress.

The Park Service says that being included on the list does not mean that decisions have been made as to whether they meet requirements for National Historic Landmarks.

This past July, Gov. Burgum said that crypto mining company Bitzero would develop the site into a secure center for high-performance computing and data processing.