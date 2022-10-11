More than 12,000 gallons of oil spills in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality says more than 12,000 gallons of crude oil spilled Monday at a rail loading facility in Mountrail County.

The initial report from Phillips 66 indicates the spill involved 286 barrels (12,012 gallons) of oil. An unknown amount of oil entered a wetland within the facility.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

Personnel from Environmental Quality are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.