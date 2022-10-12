Capacity crowd expected for Candace Owens appearance at NDSU

ORGANIZER SAYS NDSU POLICE WILL PROVIDE SECURITY

FARGO (KVRR) – Organizers say they expect a “full house” when author and conservative commentator Candace Owens appears at North Dakota State University next week.

Owens is scheduled to speak Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:00 pm at the NDSU Memorial Union. Tickets are free, but required to attend.

Turning Point NDSU is hosting the event. Chapter President Dylan Taves says about 600 tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first serve basis.

Protests have erupted at some Owens’ appearances in other parts of the country. Taves says NDSU police have been involved in planning security for the event and will be attending.