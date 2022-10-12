Sheriff: Impaired driver struck Clay County squad car

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a man who struck a Clay County deputy’s squad car at the scene of a vehicle fire.

Sheriff Mark Empting says the crash happened around 7:25 pm Tuesday along Highway 34 in Barnesville.

Empting says the deputy was using his marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated to block the road. He says a man driving an SUV struck the passenger side rear of the squad car. The deputy was not injured.

The SUV driver was treated at the scene and turned over to the custody of the Minnesota State Patrol.

Empting says the driver was believed to be impaired and was transported to the Clay County jail by the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol is handling the investigation.