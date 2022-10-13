Bras Off Broadway raises money for breast cancer patients

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Bras Off Broadway continues the tradition of raising money for cancer patients as Bras On Broadway did when the event was at The HoDo.

The event is sponsored by the nonprofit Pink Plaid and is partnered with 701 Eateries at 7th Avenue and University Drive.

The restaurant hosted a sold out three course meal and style show fundraiser.

The fun continues from 6:00 until 11:00 Thursday night at Fargo Brewing with an appetizer buffet, raffle and dance featuring the band Kissing Company.

“My Aunt passed away from breast cancer. My Great-Aunt actually is one of the longest survivors of breast cancer in the state. She’s 96-years-old and was diagnosed in the 1970s,” Shara Diers with Bras Off Broadway said.

“They’re going to donate everything directly in our area through both of the hospitals for gas cards and grants for wigs and fertility treatments,” Sanford Health Medical Oncologist and 701 Eateries Co-Owner Dr. Shelby Terstriep said.

Tickets for the Fargo Brewing event are $50. $20 dollars is tax deductible. Click here to get yours.