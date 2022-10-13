Shannon Brandt makes first court appearance in murder case

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — 41-year-old Shannon Brandt, who is accused of intentionally running down a teen following a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota, makes his first court appearance. He appeared by Zoom from the Stutsman County Jail.

Southeast District Judge Bradley Cruff presided.

Brandt’s attorney, Mark Friese, waived the reading of the charges and penalties in the case and the judge noted Brandt had not been able to post a $1 million bond.

Brandt is charged with murder. He says he was threatened by Cayler Ellingson in a political dispute and that Ellingson was part of a Republican extremist group.

Many state leaders, including Governor Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley, made statements condemning political violence. Investigators have said there is no evidence to support it was politically motivated.

“When Brandt called 911, he identified there was maybe a political motivation to what was occurring. That’s the only individual that we’ve heard that from so far. We haven’t been able to corroborate that at all,” North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said.

The probable cause affidavit states that Brandt admitted to authorities it was no accident.

He was soon out on bail on a $50,000 bond.

Original charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and fleeing resulting in death were dropped at the request of Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster. The new charges were filed September 30 based on the investigation by the NDHP and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation which include Ellingson’s autopsy and interviews with people involved.

Brandt has not yet pleaded. If he’s found guilty, he could be sentenced to life in prison without parole.