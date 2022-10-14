Walk For Vision raises money, awareness for ND Association For The Blind

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Association For The Blind hosts its 24th Walk For Vision fundraiser.

The Horace Lions Club donated $6,300 to the association. Officials say most of the money will go towards its summer camps which teach those with sight loss or low vision to adapt to life with a disability.

People could practice with Americans With Disabilities Act approved voting machines that will be available next month.

The group is also celebrating White Cane Safety Day on Saturday. It was created by Congress in 1964 and signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson. In 2011, the day was also named Blind Americans Equality Day by President Barack Obama. Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum also issued resolutions for the celebration.

“They should exercise caution and the person with a white cane or the guide dog really has the right of way,” North Dakota Association For The Blind Board Member and Horace Lions Club Member Alan Peterson said.

“We are here to raise community awareness and also to celebrate the safe and independent travel of individuals who are blind or have low vision,” Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist at North Dakota Vision Services Danielle Hillebrand said.

If you couldn’t go to the event, you can donate by clicking here.