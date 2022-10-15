SDSU Takes Marker in Tale of Two Halfs

NDSU Led 21-7 at the Break But Fall 23-21 to Jackrabbits

FARGO– North Dakota State built a 21-7 lead heading into halftime but were held scoreless in the second while South Dakota State rallied for 16 unanswered points. The Jackrabits rushed for 207 yards while holding the Bison to just 127. Cam Miller was a bright spot for the Bison with 227 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns, and one rushing score. Falling to the Jacks for the third straight time however, Miller was not amused by his individual success.

“It doesn’t matter, we didn’t win. So all the stats all that stuff, I could care less about. I thought I was playing with a lot of confidence and credit goes to the wide receivers and the offensive line. They did a great job keeping me clean and making plays for me. So yeah, I think it’s gonna help boost my confidence,” said Miller.

The Jacks ability to control the run game on both sides of the ball proved to be the difference maker Saturday afternoon.

“That was the difference maker and going in I thought that was going to be the difference maker, obviously in the second half, I think we had 230-some-odd yards and I think they had 70-some so.. a lot of ours were rushing yards so no doubt that was impactful and the other thing I’ve always said, my trade, my training as a defensive coordinator there is nothing more frustrating to a football program than if you’re running the ball on ’em and you can’t get your offense on and your defense can’t get off the field,” said Jackrabbits head coach, John Steigelmeier.