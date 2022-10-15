West Fargo Police use PIT maneuver to end pursuit

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A chase through West Fargo ended when police used an intervention technique to stop a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Friday night.

Police tried to stop 29-year-old Aaron Charette, from Fargo and passenger 24-year-old Bethany Morin of Moorhead for a traffic violation near Brookwood Lane, but they fled.

The vehicle eventually stopped on the 1700 block of Main Avenue.

Charette faces multiple charges including fleeing, driving under suspension, reckless driving, possession of a concealed weapon and multiple arrest warrants for felony narcotic charges.

Morin’s charges include felony possession of meth, multiple outstanding felony warrants, and felony possession of a firearm.

There may be additional charges.