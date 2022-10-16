UND welcomes #1 SDSU off bye week

Fighting Hawks look to stay undefeated at home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)- UND should be fresh coming off a bye week.

Lets hope they got their rest because they have arguably the top team in FCS coming to town.

South Dakota State will be back in North Dakota consecutive weeks.

The Fighting Hawks are one of the most balanced teams offensively in the Missouri Valley, they’re top five in passing, rushing, and scoring.

They’re also undefeated at home and if you’ve ever been, the Alerus Center gives no easy wins.

Kickoff is Saturday at three pm!