Conservative talk show host Candace Owens takes her tour to NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Conservative speaker Candace Owens took her Live Free Tour to North Dakota State University.

Owens often spoke about ideologues during her speech which was sponsored by Turning Point NDSU. The term means an often blindly partisan advocate.

Owens believes the left often labels people too much.

“If you don’t agree with me, then that’s sexism, that’s racism, that’s misogynism. You know, all of these words they’re constantly throwing around because they don’t have an argument,” Owens said.

She spoke out against national groups she feels aren’t helping people.

“What was the theme for the NAACP after we put an end to Jim Crow? What they are now invested in is making sure that they get paid to highlight racism everywhere, so everywhere even some places where it’s clearly not,” Owens argued.

The 33-year-old also spoke about a controversial picture she tweeted with rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West.

“It’s crazy to think that me, Candace Owens, the person who had the courage to wear a white lives matter shirt in Paris with my friend Ye. Why wear that shirt? Because they do, right? White lives matter, black lives matter, Hispanic lives matter, all lives matter. We had individuals get so angry and so rabid over a t-shirt, what it points to is that the fact that there are people believe in this country that white people in this country aren’t allowed to have a voice and that saddens me. One person I would not want to be in this country is a straight white male. It’s too normal. It’s problematic,” Owens said.

Protestors and supporters had a stand-off outside the hall with NDSU Police between them.

Protestors say Owens is spouting hate and supporters say her message is free speech.

“I’m here to stand for the freedom of the American people and Candace Owens has a voice that needs to be heard,” Moorhead School Board Candidate Lisa Hahn said.

“Candace Owens and her rhetoric is very dangerous. It’s horrifying that we let people like that have a voice and not only that, we celebrate them,” Kendall said.

Despite her disagreements with Democrats, Owens wants her fans to hear them.

“If you dislike someone and you think that you hate somebody and their ideas, you should go listen to them, right? And I say that to even you,” Owens said.

Turning Point USA is a nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative values on high school, college and university campuses.