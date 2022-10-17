Fire destroys mobile home in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed an unoccupied mobile home at 704 Countryside Trailer Court in south Fargo. Firefighters responded to the call just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the trailer was fully involved with flames pouring out of the windows. The occupants of the trailer next door confirmed it was vacant. Fire crews were able to protect neighboring trailers to make sure the fire didn’t spread. It took about 20 minutes to contain the fire and crews spent some time putting out hot spots.

Mangin says, “there’s suspicion in the fact the trailer was vacant and there shouldn’t have been anyone inside.” The investigation will look into whether there was power and determine if squatters had been using the trailer. He adds that there have been at least three fires in the Countryside Trailer Court so far this year.

Prior to the trailer fire, fire crews responded to three fires in north Fargo, all in the same general area.

Mangin says all are possibly tied together. two were within a block of each other. Another was three blocks away. In at least one of the fires, a portion of a garage wall was damaged by fire. Those fires were reported within about an hour, starting shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.