UND has been preparing all season for matchups like this

The game could be won in the trenches between #20 UND and #1 SDSU

GRAND FORKS,N.D. (KVRR)- UND is 2-0 versus ranked opponents in the Alerus center this season.

The Jackrabbits return to North Dakota looking to sweep the state after beating NDSU last week.

The Fighting Hawks say they have been preparing for big matchups like this one all year.

There are no easy weeks in the Missouri Valley conference, but there is always a little extra juice when you have a rival coming to town whos currently ranked number one in FCS.

“Great opportunity for our team and I think we’ve worked hard to put ourselves in a position to make it a big game for us also, and we want to be playing big games in our program, and uh obviously the crowd helps you and being at home can be an advantage but you’ve got to make plays to make it an advantage and you’ve got to play well,” said Bubba Schweigert, UND Head Coach.

The battle in the trenches could be key.

North Dakota is averaging 133 yards rushing per game, fifth in the Missouri Valley

The bulk of that comes from the dynamic tandem of Tyler Hoosman and Isaiah Smith.

The two have combined for 716 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Hoosman is tied for second in the conference with seven rushing touchdowns, and although they bring different skill sets.

“Energy is real important when he’s in I’m always seeing what I can see from an outside perspective and Vice versa and what not. I know we bring different kind of skill sets to one another so we kind of supplement each other which is nice, and really just the selfless play between both of us. You know I’m more of an experienced back I can help him in that aspect, but you know he also like I said brings a different skillset,” said Tyler Hoosman, UND Senior Running Back.