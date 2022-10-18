Four Arrested During Searches After Burglaries in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Four people are arrested in Jamestown on Monday for their ties to burglaries in the area.

Jamestown Police, Stutsman County Sheriff’s office, James Valley Special Operations team and North Dakota Probation and Parole conducted a total of five searches in vehicles and hotel rooms at Comfort Inn and Quality Inn.

They found items related to some of the reported burglaries along with two handguns, drug paraphernalia and suspected meth.

32-year-old Kyle Wegleitner was taken in on a probation hold.

29-year-old Ashley Weber, 45-year-old William Wagner and 18-year-old Noah Pruett were all arrested on a number of charges including theft and various drug and weapon charges.

Weber: Accomplice to theft (firearm), accomplice to burglary

(dwelling), possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wagner: Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug

paraphernalia (meth), possession of stolen property, burglary of a dwelling at night, theft of a firearm.

Pruett: Possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine),

possession of drug paraphernalia (meth), criminal attempt-unlawful entry into motor vehicle, theft (firearm), and burglary of a dwelling at night.

All four are from Jamestown.

The investigation is ongoing.