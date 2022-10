“It’s a Wonderful Night” ends at West Acres

The mall made the announcement on its Facebook page

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Acres announces an annual event is coming to an end.

The mall will no longer host “It’s a Wonderful Night.”

The event raises money for local charities by bringing people out to the mall.

Over 23 years, nearly a million dollars have been raised.

Photo Courtesy: West Acres