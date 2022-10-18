Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect.

The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment.

The stabbing happened in the Riverland housing area east of Mahnomen.

Witnesses were interviewed and the suspect was identified but had fled the scene.

Authorities believe it is an isolated incident and there is no concern for public safety.