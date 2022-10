Active Threat Training Planned for Thursday at DGF School in Glyndon

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — You’ll notice a large law enforcement presence at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School in Glyndon Thursday afternoon.

Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says Active Threat Training will be held at the school all day starting at 1 in the afternoon and going until 10 at night.

The sheriff’s office will be joined by Moorhead and Glyndon Police Departments for the training.