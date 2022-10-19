Former longtime North Dakota House Leader Earl Strinden dies

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR-Prairie Public) – Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Earl Strinden has died at age 90.

The Grand Forks Republican was first elected to the North Dakota Legislature in 1966. He served until 1988. He was the Republican House leader since 1975. Strinden ran for US Senate in 1988, but was defeated by incumbent Democratic Senator Quentin Burdick.

Strinden also served as the CEO of the UND Alumni Association, from 1969 to 2000.

In a statement, the current CEO of the Alumni Association and Foundation, DeAnna Carlson Zink, says Strinden was a mentor. She said Strinden would often say that a goal in life is to “leave the woodpile higher for those that came after us.” She said Strinden did that.

Funeral arrangements are pending.