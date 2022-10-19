Sanford Health announces layoffs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KVRR) – In a letter to employees from CEO Bill Gassen, Sanford Health announces it will lay off an undetermined amount of employees systemwide.

The health system says it has worked on renewing focus on delivering exceptional health for the last two years.

“This includes new investments to advance the care we provide, closing out programs outside our core mission and reducing administrative expenses,” Gassen wrote.

Sanford Health says this week officials “made the very difficult decision to streamline [its] leadership structure and simplify operations in a few focused areas.”

The letter notes the changes are primarily in non-clinical areas “and will not adversely impact patient or resident care in any way.”

Many employees in eliminated positions received immediate offers for new jobs at Sanford, the letter says.

Meanwhile, Sanford Health says there are 6,000 open positions, mostly in patient-centered roles.