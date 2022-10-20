Maplewood Man Accused of Beating & Burning 17-Month-Old To Death

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – A man accused of beating and burning his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder.

Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone.

The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying.

Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries.

The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck.

The Ramsey County medical examiner’s autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.”

She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

“Our officers and our medics and all of our first responders that responded to this incident, they’re all shocked. Like I said it is a very disturbing case,” said Lt. Joe Steiner with the Maplewood Police Department.