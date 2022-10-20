Traffic stop in Rothsay leads to meth arrests

During a search of the vehicle, 12 ounces of meth was found

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are arrested when law enforcement finds 12 ounces of meth during a traffic stop in Rothsay.

The driver Brett Anderson, of Moorhead, and his passenger Alyssa Gregor, of Wolverton, are in the Wilkin County Jail.

The sheriff’s office says they started a narcotics investigation at 209 1st Street in Wolverton.

After a few weeks of watching the house, the MN BCA joined the investigation.

Wilkin County deputies, MN Bureau of Apprehension, Lakes to Rivers Task Force, West Central Task Force, Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 and MN State Patrol conducted the traffic stop on Tuesday.