Salvation Army Fargo celebrates 125 years of giving

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Salvation Army of Fargo celebrates 125 years of helping those in need.

Staff, volunteers and the community gathered at Broadway Square.

The mayors of Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead proclaimed Friday “The Salvation Army Day.”

Staff also gave tours of emergency response vehicles.

The Salvation Army served more than 80,000 people in 2021 through church and youth services, meals and social services emergency assistance.

“For us, personally, it’s a thank you to the community for being so faithful,” Salvation Army Maj. Abe Tamayo said.

The Salvation Army always accepts donations, especially winter clothing with the cold season coming.

You can already volunteer to bell ring this holiday season.

