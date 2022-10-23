Edmore Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Friday Night

RAMSEY CO., N.D. (KVRR) — An Edmore, North Dakota woman is dead after rolling her vehicle south of Nekoma in Ramsey County.

Highway Patrol tells us the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 1 around 5:30 on Friday night.

They say 24-year-old Nicole Landsem hit the ditch, overcorrected and rolled a number of times.

Landsem was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.