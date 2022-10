NDSU drops regular season finale against SDSU 2-0

NDSU and SDSU women's soccer matchup for the 30th time on the pitch, the Jackrabbits have stolen the last four!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- NDSU fell down in the first half of play 2-0, the Jackrabbits attack was fierce and relentless. They controlled possession and set the pace in this one.

NDSU will look to bounce back Friday in their first round Summit League Conference Tournament matchup against Oral Roberts in Denver.