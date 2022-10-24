Man Arrested For Threatening and Taking Man’s Phone in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police arrest a Fargo man after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight.

It happened in the 2800 block of 7th Street North where police say 20-year-old Austin Ruddell arranged to meet the man to sell him a stereo.

When the man tried to pay with a cash app, Ruddell verbally threatened him, and took off with his phone.

Officers were able to track him down and found the phone along with other stolen property including a backpack, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

Ruddell was arrested for robbery strong arm tactics, theft of property under $500, possession of drug paraphernalia, and firearm possession by a felon.