Cadets graduate from Minnesota State Patrol’s 65th Training Academy

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Thirty-five troopers are sworn in after successfully completing the 65th Training Academy for the Minnesota State Patrol.

The graduating class has a mix of people from a traditional law enforcement background to those with a military, healthcare, real estate, sales and finance backgrounds.

Representing our region is Garrett Erickson of Menahga, Mason Turman of Moorhead and Bailey Anderson from Thief River Falls.

One of the themes from the class revolves around humility.

“To be successful and looked up to as a Minnesota State Trooper means you are indeed competent, confident and, at the same time, humble in both your words and your actions. I’m eager to see you hit the road and contribute to our mission of safety across the state of Minnesota. Congratulations, 65th class,” Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said.

The next step involves more training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and field training at the beginning of November.