Man Arrested After Firing Gun Inside Loaf ‘N Jug in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo man is accused of shooting a gun inside Loaf N’ Jug shortly before 7 o’clock last night in south Fargo.

Police say 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson Jr. got into an argument with an employee at the store across from Ruby Tuesday and fired several rounds into the floor.

No one was hurt and Jefferson fled before police arrived.

He was located and arrested at a south Fargo apartment on charges of aggravated reckless endangerment, aggravated domestic assault, and terrorizing.