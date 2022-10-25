Police use search warrant at Fargo apartment, five detained

FARGO (KVRR) – Red River Valley SWAT assisted police with a “high-risk” search warrant at a south Fargo apartment building Tuesday.

The apartment is in the 4800-block of 47th St. S.

Five were detained. There were no injuries.

The Fargo Fire Dept. was also on scene as a result of SWAT activities, which caused the building’s fire alarms to go off.

Police have not released information about the search warrant or the people who were detained.