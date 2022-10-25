Xcel Energy encourages customers to be aware of scammers

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) — Xcel Energy is warning new and existing customers of another scam.

People contacting Xcel by phone may find a number online that connects them to scammers instead of the company.

Once connected, the scammer can collect Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, and money upfront for services.

The customer may not even realize something is wrong, because the scammers will contact Xcel and order new service, using the information they collected during the call.

Check out Xcel Energy’s website for more information on scams.