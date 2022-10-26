Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services.

Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours.

“This attack failed due to the extra layers of protection implemented by Arvig’s cybersecurity team,” according to the company. “These additional layers were created to protect our customer’s data, which will always be one of our top priorities.”

The company does not believe any customer or employee data was obtained during the attack.

Arvig is investigating the attack and a forensic analysis is being to conducted.