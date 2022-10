North 5 Ticket Worth Nearly $85,000 Sold in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Someone is very happy in Fergus Falls or the surrounding area after buying a North 5 ticket.

That ticket is now worth $84,685 after Monday night’s drawing.

Minnesota Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased from Lakeway Express in Fergus Falls.

If you bought one there, you might want to check your numbers.