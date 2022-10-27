Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After seeing an increase in people going to the bathroom on the streets over the summer, several organizations are teaming up for a pilot program to put port-a-potties in two locations in Downtown Fargo.

The Downtown Community Partnership and the Business Improvement District say this is a pilot program that lasts between two to three months funded by the City of Fargo. The restrooms will be located at Elim Lutheran Church and near the Downtown Engagement Center and could be seen as soon as next week.

The Executive Director of the DCP says this is a temporary band-aid to ensure everyone who’s around downtown can always have access to a bathroom.

“There’s a lack of available public restrooms in our downtown area especially in the overnight hours. We learned that, in years past, road construction crew port-a-potties in the downtown area were filling that need. Well, without any street projects in downtown this summer, we started seeing the impacts of that,” Cindy Graffeo said.

The costs are yet to be determined as the DCP awaits bidding from portable restroom vendors.